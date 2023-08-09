Glen Fiddy on the platform at Melton Railway Station, where he has worked for 12 years before retiring this week

Glen Fiddy, who retires today (Wednesday), has revealed that passengers are worried about the proposals and some have been in tears over them.

Staff are available at the ticket office between 6.45am and 1.40pm from Monday through to Saturday.

But East Midlands Railway, which operates the station, wants to close the ticket office as part of a nationwide reorganisation of train station services.

Glen Fiddy beside the ticket office at Melton railway station

The company says only five per cent of passengers buy their tickets from the Melton office now, with the vast majority using vending machines or websites instead.

But Glen says staff at the ticket office perform a vital role beyond just selling tickets.

He told the Melton Times: “Every single person I’ve talked to who has been travelling from the station is completely against closing the ticket office.

“They are worried. I’ve had passengers in tears over the thought that this ticket office is shutting down.”

He added: “It’s important for the community to have a ticket office, it’s not just about tickets.

“So many people come to see us to ask advice about booking tickets, the cost of tickets, alternative routes they might be able to take and what they should do if there is a delay on their train or when it doesn’t turn up.”

Glen has worked for the railways for 23 years, travelling on board East Coast services before his move to Melton station in 2012.

His decision to retire has nothing to do with the planned changes.

Reflecting on his time at Melton, he said: “It’s been wonderful - this station has been a lovely place to work.

“I know most people who travel regularly and where they are travelling to.”

Glen helped take signatures for a petition opposing the closure of the Melton ticket office and hundreds of people signed it.

“I am hoping they will have a rethink,” he added.

“They have to realise the public does not want ticket offices to close.

“It would be completely wrong to lose it altogether.”

The deadline for feedback to the proposals has been extended to September 1.