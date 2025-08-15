Double eyes on the prize with EZVIZ CB90 Dual Lens surveillance camera and solar panel

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I've reviewed many EZVIZ cameras in the past, so much so it's got to a stage where my first ever device from the Chinese surveillance giant doesn't quite fit the bill any more.

The said camera focuses down my drive onto the back door, has a fixed view (ie non pannable)and has to be taken inside every three months ago to recharge, as it's not compatible with any solar device.

But time and cameras move on and, while my nigh-on decade-old device still works perfectly, its battery is probably nearing the end of life and it can now enjoy a quieter, sedate life used inside the home and hard wired, no longer battered by the harsh Yorkshire elements.

That's because its big brother replacement and one of EZVIZ's latest behemoths in the surveillance world, the CB90, now takes pride of place on my house's side wall, solving all of my problems in one fell swoop with its two 'eyes' on the prize.

The CB90 and solar panel

This is a premium dual-lens battery-powered security camera designed for comprehensive home surveillance and all round protection. Featuring panoramic and whole-picture vision, it provides both wide-angle coverage and zoomed-in details. With dual rotations and co-detection smart tracking, it enhances monitoring flexibility.

So now my drive is covered back door-wise by one of the camera's lenses, while the one below is trained up my drive, taking in my parked car and the street. And no more leaning out of my upstairs side window every quarter to grab the device for indoor charging, given that the included 8W solar panel is now doing the job for me.

The CB90's 10,400mAh rechargeable battery, powered by the solar panel, and weatherproof design seem to promise long-lasting, eco-friendly performance. Additional features include Wi-Fi 6 support and storage options with EZVIZ CloudPlay or, if you're like me, via a microSD (up to up 512GB).

Designed for use in outdoor areas, it is more than comparable with its hard-wired sisters without the need for any complex installation, saving both power and power-drilling time (though some Black and Decker work (other manufactuers are available) is obviously required to affix both camera and solar panel).

Person and vehicle detection

Connecting up is easy. For new EZVIZ users, it's simply a case of downloading the EZVIZ app from the Play/Apple store and on the home page click on the big '+' sign to add a new device. A few moments later hey presto, your camera is up and running.

It's always best to get this done first, and then test site your camera in a place where it can connect to your wifi, though in my experience the outdoor battery cameras have always worked wherever sited on my semi-detached's three walls.

Keep your camera handy as,like with many eco-conscious manufacturers these days, there is no paper manual included in the kit. Instead, there's a QR code to scan and download it yourself.

The camera boasts innovative design and features, including the EZVIZ AOV [Always-On -Video] technology, which gives 24/7 coverage without rapidly draining the battery and the need for constant recharging.

EZVIZ CB90

Many battery cameras on the market only record very limited footage triggered by detections, as the cameras tend to operate in sleep mode to conserve energy. Many brands eliminate the option for continuous recording as it can quickly drain the battery.

The CB90 however can combat any security void by embedding the EZVIZ AOV Technology in its chips. In AOV mode, the cameras wake themselves at user-defined intervals, creating time-lapse videos for motion-free periods.

Users can fast-forward to relive the changes in the monitored environment, without going through large video files that take up huge storage space. It will also significantly reduce the battery consumption compared to the traditional 24/7 recording mode.

Additionally, EZVIZ cameras maintain their AI-powered person detection functionality in AOV mode, recording standard-speed video whenever a person enters the detection area. Furthermore, the AOV technology greatly extends the detection range, going beyond the limits of PIR sensors, which is commonly used in most industry-standard battery cameras.

The dual lens camera means you can have two lenses trained in opposite directions

For people who appear during an AOV time-lapse recording period, the cameras can pick up any activity up to 25m away, sending alerts and switching to standard-speed recording to ensure no moment is missed.

The camera is equipped with a rechargeable battery with a capacity of up to 10,400 mAh enabling it to maintain a stable working condition, in any mode, for an extended period. Even in winter, the large battery ensures the camera operates up to 120 days uninterrupted.

The solar panel is able to utilise two hours of instant and continuous charging by sunlight to keep a camera running non-stop for approximately 24 hours.

Features include AI powered human/vehicle shape/number plate detection, two-way talk, integration with Google Assistant and Alexa, active defense (siren and strobe light), colour night vision and a weatherproof design and 2K+ resolution.

Like any device, time will tell about its performance, but so far things are looking good... and now in two directions as well.

The EZVIZ CB90 Dual Kit is available from Amazon priced at £159.99

What's in the box?

CB90 camera

Solar panel

Drill templates x 2

Screw kit x2

USB C power cable

Quick start guide (QR code)

Regulatory information