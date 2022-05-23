LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester honours Manchester City title success with huge brick trophy

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester has honoured the Blues title winning triumph in brick form

Pep Guardiola’s men have built their way to success this season, and now the team at LEGOLAND have marked the occasion with a celebratory trophy taking pride of place in the centre’s MINILAND attraction.

The replica Premier League trophy was built using 3,126 bricks and is accompanied by City themed décor and LEGO mini figure fans enjoying the celebrations.

The famous football ground - Etihad – replicated in the attraction’s MINILAND was surrounded by loyal mini figure fans celebrating the title win, dressed head to toe in the Manchester City baby blue strip, whilst waving flags to mark the occasion.

Jenn McDonough, general manager at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester, said: “We are all extremely proud of Manchester City’s achievements this season. The team deserve to be celebrated for the second year running, so we’re happy to be playing a part in honouring their success.

“Our MINILAND is home to some of the best sights Manchester has to offer recreated in brick form, so we’re extremely excited to add the Premier League trophy to the attraction, alongside a celebratory party outside the stadium. We look forward to welcoming guests into the attraction to continue the Man City celebrations with us.”