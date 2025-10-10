The TGJones store in Melton Mowbray - it has been rebranded after WH Smith sold off its high street stores

It was the end of an era this week in Melton Mowbray when the WH Smith store branding was removed after being a feature of the town centre for 71 years.

The Market Place store has now been rebranded as TGJones after the iconic stationery chain sold off its stores to Hobbycraft owner, Modella Capital, back in March.

The old WH Smith frontage was retained at the Melton shop following the sale of 480 high street stores across the UK but the new boarding has now been installed.

Modella are stocking the same products as WH Smith, such as books, magazines, music and stationary, and the company pledges to offer other ranges over time.

Customers have been able to shop at WH Smith in Melton Mowbray since 1954.

The WHSmith brand has been retained at its travel outlets at airports, motorway services and railway stations, which are more profitable businesses.