WH Smith name is removed from Melton store after 71 years in the town
The Market Place store has now been rebranded as TGJones after the iconic stationery chain sold off its stores to Hobbycraft owner, Modella Capital, back in March.
The old WH Smith frontage was retained at the Melton shop following the sale of 480 high street stores across the UK but the new boarding has now been installed.
Modella are stocking the same products as WH Smith, such as books, magazines, music and stationary, and the company pledges to offer other ranges over time.
Customers have been able to shop at WH Smith in Melton Mowbray since 1954.
The WHSmith brand has been retained at its travel outlets at airports, motorway services and railway stations, which are more profitable businesses.