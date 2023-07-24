The site of Asfordby's restored post office stores in Charnwood Avenue, due to open next month IMAGE Google StreetView

The previous service was on Bradgate Lane but it was closed when the postmaster resigned in April last year.

But it has now been announced that a new post office will open inside Northfield Stores, in Charnwood Avenue next month.

The post office counter will operate alongside the retail sales area in the convenience store from Friday August 18, at 1pm.

Opening hours for the new postal services will be Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 7pm, providing 66 hours a week.

Anne Murphy, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"The branch’s opening hours will make it very convenient for customers to visit.”

The Post Office said it was keen to restore the service to the area because of demand from local residents.

The premises has easy access for people with mobility issues, with a wide door and level access at the entrance.

Internally, there will be a hearing loop and space for a wheelchair.

Parking is available at the front of the shop.

There is an opportunity for Asfordby people to give feedback on local post officer services via a consultation which is running until August 17.

Click HERE to give your views using the branch code 412217.

