The traffic gates in Melton Mowbray town centre are being refurbished and will be put back into operation soon.

These barriers will be locked at 10am every day at the end of Nottingham Street, High Street, King Street and Market Place and then unlocked again at 3pm to allow traders to load and unload.

The purpose of the gates is to protect the pedestrianised zone and ensure the town centre is a safe place to walk and shop.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate will operate the gates to ensure they are opened and closed at the relevant times each day.

It comes at a time when loading times in the town centre have been amended so that this can now be done from 3pm as opposed to 4pm following engagement with traders by Melton BID, the borough council and the Town Estate.

Melton BID manager, James Colclough, has sent out this message to traders: “Please update your delivery partners and remind staff that deliveries to businesses in the pedestrian zone should be completed by 10am, or resumed from 3pm.

"Finally, a reminder that the pedestrianised zone is in operation 24 hours a day.

“Between 3pm and 10am you can be actively loading, but you can't simply drive through or park and by doing so risks enforcement action by the authority”.

James added: “I'm pleased that these actions are being taken to protect our town centre whilst at the same time supporting our market traders and businesses.

"Melton BID will continue to campaign for better loading bay provision in the town so deliveries can take place safely and swiftly.”