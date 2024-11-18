Melton Borough Council's Burton Street car park

A decision to increase one-hour parking charges in Melton Mowbray car parks will lead to even fewer shoppers visiting the town centre.

That is the concern voiced this week by Melton BID, the organisation charged with helping stimulate trade for local businesses.

Melton Borough Council decided last week to hike the cost of a one-hour ticket in its short stay car parks from £1.20 to £1.40 from April.

And Melton BID say the decision is another hammer blow to the local economy with footfall declining and the cost of living crisis continuing to hit sales.

The organisation says it is disappointed it wasn’t consulted over the change to parking charges and has called on the council to reconsider the increase.

Lee Freer, chairman of Melton BID said: “Melton BID strives to improve the overall trading environment for BID businesses, residents, employees and visitors and the board feels that more can be done with car parking initiatives to drive the vitality of our town centre.

“Increasing costs only leads to a decrease in car park use and drives people towards out of town shopping.”

Melton BID is also unhappy with the offer by the council of 20 free long stay parking permits to members - the organisation says this is not enough and all members should be given a permit.

The BID highlighted how empty the council car park on Scalford Road usually is and it feels traders and business owners could be allowed to park there free or at a subsidised rate to aid the local economy.

The BID says ‘with the amount of businesses under the BID’s remit, being given 20 permits isn’t really of any value in the long run as being expected to fairly manage these isn’t achievable’.

The BID has welcomed extending the duration of the free car parking spaces in St Mary’s Way by 10 minutes to half-an-hour but its says more free spaces should be introduced at other council car parks.

The council’s decision to include Saturdays, as well as Fridays, in its free parking offer in the run-up to Christmas is welcomed by the BID.

Drivers can park in council long stay car parks on December 13, 14, 20 and 21 this year.

The cabinet approved the changes to car parking after the council said it had consulted with the community.

Councillot Pip Allnatt, leader of the council, said: “We have listened to feedback from our community and made changes which reflect what you have told us.

"Increasing the number of free spaces at St Marys Car Park along with increasing the time people can stay there from 20 minutes to 30 mins will really support our local business by allowing more people to drop into the high street.

"We have been able to hold our prices for the last five years and have done the best we can to keep the rates down; these new rates remain under the current rate of inflation.”

The council says it will discuss with the BID the offer of the 20 free parking space for traders.

Councillor Allnatt said: “Our offer of free parking permits to local businesses and restricting increase for weekly long stay charges helps everyone.”