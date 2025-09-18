Becky Woodcock and Tanya D'costa, from Melton's Tesco supermarket present a cheque to Jenny Hendry, manager of the town's Pepper's - A Safe Place

Staff at a Melton Mowbray supermarket have made a donation to a charity which supports the wellbeing of town residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco, on Thorpe Road, runs a fundraiser from customers buying donated books and it decided to give £100 of the funds to Pepper’s – A Safe Place, which is based on Nottingham Street.

Community champion Becky Woodcock and services manager Tanya D’costa presented a cheque to Jenny Hendry, who manages the Melton centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky said: “Tanya and I first became aware of the fabulous work Pepper's – A Safe Place do in our community at a Melton Aurora Rotary Club evening.

“In fact, Tanya and I were blown away and we vowed to help them from that day.

"Our donation was generated from Tesco’s charity book shelf, so we’d like to say huge thank you to everyone that supports that.”

Go to www.peppersasafeplace.co.uk to learn more about the work of Pepper’s, which also has a centre at Oakham.