Town supermarket makes donation to Melton wellbeing service
Tesco, on Thorpe Road, runs a fundraiser from customers buying donated books and it decided to give £100 of the funds to Pepper’s – A Safe Place, which is based on Nottingham Street.
Community champion Becky Woodcock and services manager Tanya D’costa presented a cheque to Jenny Hendry, who manages the Melton centre.
Becky said: “Tanya and I first became aware of the fabulous work Pepper's – A Safe Place do in our community at a Melton Aurora Rotary Club evening.
“In fact, Tanya and I were blown away and we vowed to help them from that day.
"Our donation was generated from Tesco’s charity book shelf, so we’d like to say huge thank you to everyone that supports that.”
Go to www.peppersasafeplace.co.uk to learn more about the work of Pepper’s, which also has a centre at Oakham.