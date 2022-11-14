News you can trust since 1859

Town Shopmobility service boosted by sizeable donation

A Melton service which rents electric scooters and wheelchairs to visitors to the town centre has been boosted by a £1,000 donation.

By Nick Rennie
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 12:48pm
Karen Olivant, Barchester Charitable Foundation, presents Shopmobility Melton Mowbray coordinator Glyn Birch with a cheque
Glyn Birch, coordinator of Shopmobility Melton Mowbray, is pictured receiving a cheque from Karen Olivant, from the Barchester Charitable Foundation at their Grantham nursing home.

The money has enable the charity to buy two new scooters.

Glyn says demand for the service has increased again in recent months after it fell dramatically during and imediately after the Covid pandemic.

Karen Olivant, Barchester Charitable Foundation with Shopmobility Melton Mowbray coordinator Glyn Birch and the two new scooters the charity has bought
