Town Shopmobility service boosted by sizeable donation
A Melton service which rents electric scooters and wheelchairs to visitors to the town centre has been boosted by a £1,000 donation.
By Nick Rennie
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 12:48pm
Glyn Birch, coordinator of Shopmobility Melton Mowbray, is pictured receiving a cheque from Karen Olivant, from the Barchester Charitable Foundation at their Grantham nursing home.
The money has enable the charity to buy two new scooters.
Glyn says demand for the service has increased again in recent months after it fell dramatically during and imediately after the Covid pandemic.