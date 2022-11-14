Karen Olivant, Barchester Charitable Foundation, presents Shopmobility Melton Mowbray coordinator Glyn Birch with a cheque

Glyn Birch, coordinator of Shopmobility Melton Mowbray, is pictured receiving a cheque from Karen Olivant, from the Barchester Charitable Foundation at their Grantham nursing home.

The money has enable the charity to buy two new scooters.

Glyn says demand for the service has increased again in recent months after it fell dramatically during and imediately after the Covid pandemic.