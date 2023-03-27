News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
2 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
3 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
4 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
4 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Town centre set to host first vintage craft market of the year

There will be over 60 stalls set up on Sunday for Melton Mowbray’s first Craft Vintage Artisan Market of the year.

By Nick Rennie
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:43 BST
A classic car on display at a previous Melton vintage craft market
A classic car on display at a previous Melton vintage craft market
A classic car on display at a previous Melton vintage craft market

The markets will be held on the first Sunday of every month now through until November.

As well as the mix of trade and craft stalls, the event will also feature all the usual favourite elements, from 10am until 4pm.

There will be classic cars, jeeps and bikes on display throughout the Market Place area for attendees to wander round and look at.

People dressed in steampunk fashions at a previous Melton vintage craft market
People dressed in steampunk fashions at a previous Melton vintage craft market
People dressed in steampunk fashions at a previous Melton vintage craft market
Most Popular

The day will have the traditional vintage steampunk theme with some people dressed in the striking clothing characteristic of the movement.

One of the highlights of the day will be live music and dancing through the day with members of the public encouraged to join in.

Many town centre traders will be open on the day for what should be a shot in the arm for the local economy.

Melton Mowbray