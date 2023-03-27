A classic car on display at a previous Melton vintage craft market

The markets will be held on the first Sunday of every month now through until November.

As well as the mix of trade and craft stalls, the event will also feature all the usual favourite elements, from 10am until 4pm.

There will be classic cars, jeeps and bikes on display throughout the Market Place area for attendees to wander round and look at.

People dressed in steampunk fashions at a previous Melton vintage craft market

The day will have the traditional vintage steampunk theme with some people dressed in the striking clothing characteristic of the movement.

One of the highlights of the day will be live music and dancing through the day with members of the public encouraged to join in.

