The female shopkeepers creating a friendly community in Bowley Court, Melton Mowbray

Something special is happening in a Melton Mowbray shopping precinct – all the businesses are run by women and they have created their own little community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final unit was occupied at the start of this month on Bowley Court, which is a bit of a ‘hidden gem’ accessed via Sherrard Street or Windsor Street in the town centre.

It’s a very eclectic mix of shops but they all complement each other well and the owners regularly get together outside each day to support each other and to socialise over a cuppa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Hill, who has traded there for two years with K9 Chaos, which sells natural dog treats, told the Melton Times: “We all sit together outside when we have breaks - it’s nice to have each other here.

“A lot of us are one-woman bands so it is great to have these connections with the other shopkeepers.”

And Debbie Smith, who has run Yarn Emporium for nearly three years, added: “There is a real community feel to it all here.

“We love coming to work to meet up with our friends and have a chat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Melton Times visited Bowley Court many of the shopkeepers were out in the sunshine chatting and laughing over a tea or coffee.

Michelle Greaves relocated Michelle’s Veg Patch there from her shop at King Street and she is enjoying the dynamic which has been created in the mall.

The longest-serving trader at Bowley Court is Ria Prior, at Bliss Beauty Salon.

"I’ve been here a long time – 12-and-a-half years – but it is much more like a community now,” she commented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a time when quite a few units in Bowley Court were empty but they’re all filled now and everyone gets on so well.”

It’s also proving helpful to the newest traders – Anna Dibrani-Kruzel at White Cherry Boutique and Antonina Simeonova at Happy Break Breakfast, who’ve both been there a matter of weeks.

Anna said: “This is my first business and it has made it easier having the support of everyone here.”

The women are often joined by Amy Oakes, whose family took over The Melton Cheeseboard round the corner in Windsor Street.

She said: “We recommend each other’s businesses to customers so it works really well.”