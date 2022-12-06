Students recycle items to sell as Christmas gifts
Melton students have been selling Christmas gifts they made from recycled items.
By Nick Rennie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 9:57am
The Birch Wood Vale Post 16 (5PW) youngsters set up a stall at the town market for the venture, which was part of their enterprise project.
The school’s Diane Alexander said: “We made bird houses and bug homes, bird feeders, bird seed, reindeer food and various homemade gifts using recycled goods such as wood, bottles and jars.
Advertisement
“The day was cold but fun and our bird feeders and seed were our best sellers.”