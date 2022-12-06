Birch Wood Vale Post 16 students sell their festive gifts made from recycled items

The Birch Wood Vale Post 16 (5PW) youngsters set up a stall at the town market for the venture, which was part of their enterprise project.

The school’s Diane Alexander said: “We made bird houses and bug homes, bird feeders, bird seed, reindeer food and various homemade gifts using recycled goods such as wood, bottles and jars.

