Stockyard Saturday to be held this weekend
The second Stockyard Saturday takes place this weekend at the livestock market site.
The event is in food hall at The Stockyard from noon to 4pm with a range of market traders attending, including Creatively Reclaimed, Charlie Robbins Art, Heat Horse, Ichiban Garage Ltd, Treats of Warwickshire, Bourbon Budgie, Beautiful Soul Art, Holly Gate Co, Merakiibee Jewellery and many others.
There is space for other traders as well – email [email protected] to book a stand.
The livestock market will be operating and Market Tavern open for business.