Stockyard Saturday to be held this weekend

The second Stockyard Saturday takes place this weekend at the livestock market site.
By Nick Rennie
Published 29th Apr 2024, 17:54 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 17:56 BST
The Stockyard in MeltonThe Stockyard in Melton
The Stockyard in Melton

The event is in food hall at The Stockyard from noon to 4pm with a range of market traders attending, including Creatively Reclaimed, Charlie Robbins Art, Heat Horse, Ichiban Garage Ltd, Treats of Warwickshire, Bourbon Budgie, Beautiful Soul Art, Holly Gate Co, Merakiibee Jewellery and many others.

There is space for other traders as well – email [email protected] to book a stand.

The livestock market will be operating and Market Tavern open for business.

Related topics:Warwickshire