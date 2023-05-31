Talented saxophonist Drew Stanstall (left) who will be busking at the latest Melton record fair (right)

Drew Stanstall will be performing at the event, at the Stockyard on the town’s livestock market site, which is free to attend, 10am to 2pm.

He is taking a break from touring with the Neville Staple Band, which is fronted by the former member of The Specials, who had huge hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Organiser, Chris Popple, said: “It's fantastic that Drew is taking time out to come see us at the fair in Melton.

“Having him at the record fair is something special for Melton and for us involved in the event.”

Chris will also be playing vinyl records on a set of 1980s disco record decks.

Traders will be selling vinyl and CDs and visitors can bring their own records and memorabilia to get a free valuation from dealers.