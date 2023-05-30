Small businesses to showcase their wares at 'pop-up' Melton market
Around 30 small businesses from across Leicestershire will be showcasing their wares at Melton’s Stockyard on Saturday.
The makers and creators popup LE are organising the ‘pop-up market’ from 10am to 2.30pm on the town’s livestock market site, alongside the latest record fair.
There will also be a calligraphy workshop for those interested.
A smaller ‘pop-up market’ is being held at Roots Farm, in Barkby Thorpe, on Sunday.
Both events are free entry for everyone and there is parking onsite.