Refurb for town supermarket store

By Nick Rennie
Published 12th May 2025, 11:10 BST
The Aldi store at Melton Mowbray IMAGE Google StreetView
A Melton Mowbray supermarket is closed today (Monday) and tomorrow for a refurbishment.

Aldi, on Leicester Road, will reopen on Wednesday at 8am, with increased chiller space, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and re-designed Health and Beauty and Bakery sections.

The changes are part of an investment by the company into further improving its stores and services across the UK, based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

Store manager, Calvin Gilbert, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

The store, which employs 32 people and is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 10pm and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm, will be selling some products on special offer when it reopens.

