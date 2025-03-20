The historic street market in Melton Mowbray - bright new canopies will be used as part of a town centre overhaul

Plans have been unveiled to pump £140,000 into Melton Mowbray town centre in a bid to make it more attractive to residents, shoppers and traders.

There are three key focuses for using the money, which Melton Borough Council has secured through the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The traditional Tuesday street market will be enhanced with bright new stall canopies being one of the most visible changes, with their first appearance at the May Day Festival on May 3.

Secondly, thousands of pounds from the pot has been handed to Melton BID to bring some of the empty business premises back into use using collective creative projects – currently one-in-10 of the shop units covered by the BID is vacant.

Melton market square - more planters and planter benches are to be installed

The final area for investment is the market square, with the borough council to install four planter benches and eight planters to improve the look of the central area of the town and to prevent drivers parking on the square and causing potential dangers to pedestrians.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate will plant and maintain these amenities and it will also manage the outlay on the street market overhaul.

Town Estate chair, Graham Bett, commented: "The town market is facing many pressures and needs to adapt to changing needs while keeping the traditions of a market town alive.

"While we know much more needs to be done, this investment is very welcome.”

The plans have been informed by the results of a survey on the town centre commissioned by the Town Estate.

This appraisal included an online survey of residents which attracted over 500 responses and a survey of 115 businesses in the town, including 25 market traders.

Feedback showed that key areas to focus on include how people arrive in the town, the layout, customer facilities, signs, and stall canopies.

It also highlighted the need for improved planning in relation to the types of products and quality offered in the market to attract high-quality traders.

The goal now is to bring in more vendors which will appeal to families with children, younger adults, and those looking for more upscale products.

Businesses want to have more markets and special events, like the Christmas market and food markets, with street food, fresh produce, and international foods.

Suggestions included filling empty shops, promoting the area more, increasing events held, and reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.

Planned enhancements include a new electrical sub-station, updated signage and replacement stalls to include gazebo covers equipped with lighting.

On the plans to utilise empty shops to brighten up the town centre, Melton BID manager James Colclough, said: "Projects will include the removal of old signage, better promotion, tools for new start-up businesses and encouraging new pop-up ventures.

"In addition, our focus is to help existing BID businesses grow into bigger units and allow our business community to prosper.”

In a joint-statement, Councillors Pip Allnatt (the leader) and Sharon Butcher (economic regeneration portfolio holder) said: "We have listened carefully to the opinions of residents, traders, and partners about revitalising the town centre and supporting our local economy.

“By investing in and enhancing the market experience, we aim to foster a vibrant, welcoming environment and making the town centre a destination of choice, where people can enjoy a diverse range of shopping, dining options, and cultural events.”