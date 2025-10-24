The Poundland store in Melton Mowbray which will close in December

The Poundland store in Melton Mowbray will cease trading in December, the company has announced.

The budget chain store moved into the former Wilko unit in Nottingham Street in October 2023 to soften the blow of losing a key retailer which had been part of the town’s shopping experience for many years.

Poundland's parent company, Pepco Group, had taken over the leases of dozens of former Wilko stores, including Melton, after Wilko collapsed into administration.

But Poundland confirmed today (Friday) that its Melton store will close on December 4 and a clearance sale has been launched this morning.

A spokesperson said: “Poundland has today announced an additional 10 Poundland stores had begun, or would shortly begin, extensive clearance sales, as they prepare for closure.

“Joining other stores with clearance sales, these locations will offer reductions of up to 40 per cent, with items marked down in price until they’re sold.

“The closing sales cover all the stock in each store from homewares to groceries and clothing to health and beauty.”

Poundland closed more than 50 other stores earlier this year, as part of a restructuring programme, reducing its shops across the nation from around 800 to around 700.

Poundland’s UK country manager, Darren MacDonald, commented: “We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we’re determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers.”

Poundland also once had a store in Sherrard Street in the town but that closed in the summer of 2020 when their landlord there served notice on them to leave.