The late Jacky Flavell with her husband, Peter

Jacky Flavell, who was the face of the former John Allen store and then Rumors when it changed names in the 1980s and 1990s, has passed away aged 82 after a short battle with cancer.

She was also a popular barmaid at town pubs, the Bricklayer’s Arms and The Boat, when her late son, Steve Ingall, was landlord of them.

Her daughter, Helen, who worked with her at the shop, told the Melton Times: “Mum ran the shop from 1982 when it opened.

Jacky Flavell on a camping trip

"It was one of the most popular shops in Melton and we never had to advertise once.

"She loved helping customers with their outfits and we had some great laughs there over the years.”

She was actually born Elizabeth but everyone called her Jacky.

Her birthplace was in Wales, in the town of Denbigh, and her family moved to Leicestershire during the Second World War.

The late Jacky Flavell

Jacky became well known for the personal service she gave customers at John Allen’s, often picking out clothes for them for special occasions.

"Mum was always very fashionable herself, she dressed in lacy clothes, nice jewellery and she always looked her best,” recalled Helen.

Jacky also worked at Petfoods for a short period alongside several other family members.

She loved working in her son’s pubs and it was while she was behind the bar at The Brickies that she met Peter, who was her soulmate.

They were together for 20 years and married secretly in Oakham in 2018.

Helen said: “Pete was the love of her life.

"He is 65 but the age gap never bothered them and he absolutely adored her.

"They loved going on holiday together, all over the place, and they enjoyed camping and glamping as well.”

Jacky was devoted to her family, she also leaves two daughters, Penny and Kerry, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will take place on February 17, at 4.15pm, at Loughborough Crematorium.