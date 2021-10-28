Plenty of fun in store at final Melton vintage craft market of the year

Two attendees at July's monthly vintage and craft market in Melton town centre pose by a classic car on display EMN-211028-133438001

There will be more than 60 stalls selling a wide range of products and the usual mix of live music and community dancing.

The George Morris Dancers will be performing at 11am and the popular miniature railway rides will be offered again.

Lots of stunning classic cars will once again be on display, weather permitting, and a number of local charities will be present to raise money for their causes, including Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary, Melton Mencap and NHS mental health services.

A scene from last month's Melton Vintage Craft Market

The entertainment will continue through to 4pm with plenty of refreshments being served up.