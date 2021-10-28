Plenty of fun in store at final Melton vintage craft market of the year
The final Melton Vintage Craft Market of the year takes place on Sunday November 7, giving plenty of opportunities to do some Christmas shopping.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 3:58 pm
Updated
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 3:59 pm
There will be more than 60 stalls selling a wide range of products and the usual mix of live music and community dancing.
The George Morris Dancers will be performing at 11am and the popular miniature railway rides will be offered again.
Lots of stunning classic cars will once again be on display, weather permitting, and a number of local charities will be present to raise money for their causes, including Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary, Melton Mencap and NHS mental health services.
The entertainment will continue through to 4pm with plenty of refreshments being served up.