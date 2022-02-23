Pandemic blamed for big drop in Melton rentals for mobility scooters

Glyn Birch, organiser of Melton Shopmobility EMN-220223-140152001

Glyn Birch took over Melton Shopmobility, which is based in the car park at St Mary’s Way, in October.

He is concerned that fewer people are venturing into the town centre for fear of contracting Covid despite restrictions being eased considerably in recent weeks.

Glyn is keen to raise the profile of the service, which has proved invaluable in the past to people with disabilities or those recovering from serious illnesses or injuries.

He told the Melton Times: “I know the service has been well used in the past but in the last year the numbers have dropped off a cliff edge.

“People have told me they are not going out as much and relying on home deliveries or others picking up things for them in town.

“I’m just hoping that now things are getting back to normal we will see people using us more again.”

The service has recently had the boost of £3,000 funding from the county council.

Glyn added: “I am currently reviewing our stock of scooters to see if any need updating and whether we have the right types for our customers and I am keen to start a dialogue with customers, old and new, to see if we are providing what they want and if they are happy where we are in town.