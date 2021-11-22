New Melton superstore opens in support of life-saving charity

Melton's new air ambulance charity superstore, The Hanger EMN-211122-102727001

The Hanger and it’s Landing Pad café were officially opened in the former Countrywide Farmers outlet on Scalford Road by Mayor of Melton, Councillor Peter Faulkner, and his wife Elaine, the Lady Mayoress.

Attendees at Friday’s launch were thrilled to see a helicopter from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) fly over the new store.

Visitors and guests have been looking around the superstore with its extensive range of new and pre-loved homeware, furniture, clothing, electricals, living, and brand-new white goods, with offers currently on brands such as Frenchic Furniture Paint and a limited stock from Jack Wills.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Peter Faulkner, officially opens Melton's new air ambulance charity superstore, The Hanger

Hot and cold drinks are served in the cafe, along with a selection of cakes.

Gemma Ingram, Head of Retail for the charity, said: “The success of our store is vital as the air ambulance receives no government funding and relies solely on donations from the public and retail income to keep saving lives.

“Customers love the thrill of not knowing what they will find, and we want to make that experience last longer by offering a wider choice with a fantastic, safe, and friendly environment.”

The official opening was also attended by crew members and local patient Howard Singer, who credits the air ambulance with saving his life after he was seriously injured when his motorbike collided with a tractor.

Inside Melton's new air ambulance charity superstore, The Hanger

Mr Singer commented: “I am very grateful for what the air ambulance crew did for me.

“I believe it’s the reason I am here today.

“I feel they saved my life.

“If it wasn’t for them and the lady who gave me first aid before the helicopter arrived, I don’t think I would be here today, so I do urge people to visit the superstore and support this vital charity.”

Melton's new air ambulance charity superstore, The Hanger

The new superstore comes off the back of the launch earlier this year of two brand new replacement helicopters for the life-saving charity as it continues to provide its vital emergency pre-hospital critical care service across the county and beyond.

The £1,700 cost of daily missions are met entirely by donations and funds generated by stores like the new Melton one.