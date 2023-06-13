The Original Factory Shop is coming to Melton

Community retailer, The Original Factory Shop, will open on Saturday June 24 in Nottingham Street, in the unit vacated recently by the M&Co clothing and homeware store.

The discount department outlet – one of 188 throughout the UK – has created 10 new jobs in the town and is now actively recruiting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It specialises in a range of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares and a party shop service, with the option to reserve and collect items.

The Original Factory Shop is coming to Melton

A spokesperson for The Original Factory Shop said: “We are a national business made up of over 180 local businesses, so we’re really excited to be coming to Melton Mowbray and serving the local community.

"Our store will be run by local people from Leicestershire and we’ve started recruiting for up to 10 job positions and are keen to hear from candidates so that we’re ready to start serving up great value products when the new store opens on June 24.”

The new outlet says it offers something different to Melton Mowbray’s shopping area, with customers being able to ‘purchase big brands with big savings’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brands stocked at the store will include the likes of Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Hugo Boss, Carhartt, Emporio Armani and Joules.