New Melton business set to be a board gamer’s paradise

Co-owner of Black Dragon Games, Richard Foulston, at his new Burton Road premises EMN-211123-162349001

Black Dragon Games launches on Saturday catering to enthusiasts of fantasy pursuits such as Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer and Catan plus trading card games like Pokemon.

Owners Richard and Liz Foulston have made the interior of the shop unrecognisable from the days when it was occupied by Len Manchester Motorcycles and an east european food retailer.

Tables are dotted around the place as customers will be invited to play against friends or learn how to play some of the many games which are being stocked there.

Co-owner of Black Dragon Games, Richard Foulston, at his new Burton Road premises EMN-211123-162409001

Richard, who is a keen board gamer and a ‘Dungeon Master’, told the Melton Times: “I was involved in private tutoring and then started a publishing company and now I have set up a shop with my wife that is fun.

“The age demographic of people already showing interest in the store has really surprised me.

“We expect to have customers of all ages.

“The after-school market before their parents get home, people in their 20s and right up those who are middle-aged.”

There is a fridge stocked with cold drinks, plus a tea and coffee machine and a games library where people can browse or choose what to play.

Among the card games expected to be popular, he said, were Flux, Codenames and Munchkin, while trading card games such as Yu-Gi-Oh and Magic: The Gathering should also be in demand, with the plan to run tournaments as well as learn-to-play sessions.

“The reaction to us opening this store has been phenomenal,” said Richard.

“I underestimated the interest in gaming in the Melton community. People can’t wait to get in.”

Painted scenery sets are being installed for players to add an extra atmospheric buzz with the store due to be open six days a week, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Richard added: “It’s an amazing location on a busy road and the traffic stops outside so people will see the shop and the big black dragon is quite an attraction for people passing.

“People are certainly going to see us and the big windows are ideal for displaying our games and products.”