New manager to take over at Melton BID
Shelagh Core has announced she will be leaving on October 31 after holding the key town centre role for 16 years.
After confirming she is leaving to begin ‘a new chapter’, Shelagh said she will be succeeded in the job by James Colclough.
James is the former owner of Melton Toys, a business based in the town for 12 years, he is a previous BID Board Director and brings with him over 25 years of retail experience.
In a message to town traders, Shelagh said: “We will be working together in a handover role over the next few weeks and will be visiting you to make introductions.
"I would just like to say a huge thank you for all of your continued support over the last 16 years, I have loved working with an incredible business community and I wish you all the very best in the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.