New manager to take over at Melton BID

By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:52 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 13:07 BST
Shelagh Core, who is leaving her role as Melton BID manager with James Colclough (right) taking overShelagh Core, who is leaving her role as Melton BID manager with James Colclough (right) taking over
Shelagh Core, who is leaving her role as Melton BID manager with James Colclough (right) taking over
Melton BID (Business Improvement District) – the organisation tasked with planning improvements to the town economy – will have a new manager from the start of next month.

Shelagh Core has announced she will be leaving on October 31 after holding the key town centre role for 16 years.

After confirming she is leaving to begin ‘a new chapter’, Shelagh said she will be succeeded in the job by James Colclough.

James is the former owner of Melton Toys, a business based in the town for 12 years, he is a previous BID Board Director and brings with him over 25 years of retail experience.

James Colclough, who is taking over as Melton BID manager next monthJames Colclough, who is taking over as Melton BID manager next month
James Colclough, who is taking over as Melton BID manager next month

In a message to town traders, Shelagh said: “We will be working together in a handover role over the next few weeks and will be visiting you to make introductions.

"I would just like to say a huge thank you for all of your continued support over the last 16 years, I have loved working with an incredible business community and I wish you all the very best in the future.”

News you can trust since 1859
