The vacant unit in Nottingham Street, Melton, where The Furniture Warehouse will open from next month

Argos occupied the site on Nottingham Street for many years until it was closed for the Covid pandemic in March 2020 and it never reopened there.

The firm moved to the town’s Sainsbury’s store in May 2021 and continues to operate from there.

And The Furniture Warehouse is now set to move into the former Argos store in Nottingham Street on Saturday May 4.

The former Argos store in Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray, which closed there in March 2020

Work teams were this week renovating the interior ready for the opening of what will be the company’s fifth store, with others already open in Corby, Peterborough, Wisbech and Spalding.

Alex Raspin, sales and marketing director for The Furniture Warehouse, told the Melton Times: “Melton is a town that we’ve long identified as somewhere we’d like to be and we would be thrilled if the local community supports not just our opening, but our business in to the future.

“We sell cabinet furniture for every room in the home as well as sofas, beds and accessories and our business is built on our low prices.

"We believe there is a big appetite for genuinely affordable furniture in Melton and we can’t wait to get going.

“I wandered through the street market last Tuesday directly outside of our new store, there was so many people around and the atmosphere was vibrant, it’s the perfect location for us.”

Melton BID say the town centre has been boosted by several new businesses already open in the town centre in recent weeks.

These include Showy Furniture, Cafe in The Mall and The Book Nook in The Mall, on Park Road, Lea & Co Cafe and Tearooms in Burton Street, Biscottis in King Street, Murphys Munchies on Bowley Court and FR Furniture Outlet at Windsor Street.

BID manager Shelagh Core said: “The town's shop vacancy rate is currently 4.1 per cent, decreasing from 5.41 per cent in January with the opening of the new businesses: