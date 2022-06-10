Melton's Halfords store set to close

Melton's Halfords store

The cycle and motoring accessories chain did not say when the closure would happen but it is understood to be taking place next month.

Melton has seen a number of ‘high street chains’ close their local branches in the last couple of years, including Argos and Clinton Cards.

A spokeswoman for Halfords told the Melton Times this afternoon (Friday): “We can confirm our Melton Mowbray Store will be permanently closing.

"We are working hard to support all of those affected and are hopeful of being able to offer those colleagues roles at alternative locations.”