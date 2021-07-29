Melton vintage craft market to roll into town again
Dozens of traders will again be offering a wide variety of products as the popular monthly Melton Mowbray Vintage Craft Market rolls into town on Sunday.
Among the other attractions at the event will be a display of classic cars and performances of live music throughout the day.
Everything will be centred around Market Place as usual, with the day kicking off at 10am.
During the event there will be a chance to get dancing for those brave enough to want to strut their stuff in public.
Stalls and activities will continue through until 4pm, with warm and dry weather forecast for the day.
The markets have attracted good crowds to the town since they started up again in May with businesses benefiting too.
Future markets are scheduled for September 5, October 3 and November 7.