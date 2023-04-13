News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 minutes ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
54 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
2 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel

Melton town centre to host its first ever vegan market

The first ever vegan market will take place in Melton at the end of this month.

By Nick Rennie
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST
A recent Vegan Market Co event in PeterboroughA recent Vegan Market Co event in Peterborough
A recent Vegan Market Co event in Peterborough

The Melton Mowbray Vegan Market will be Market Place on Sunday April 30 and it will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts plus charity stalls.

It is being organised by the Vegan Market Co (VMCO) which specialises in showcasing a hand-picked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder said: “We are so excited to be in Melton Mowbray for the first time.

A recent Vegan Market Co event in NorthamptonA recent Vegan Market Co event in Northampton
A recent Vegan Market Co event in Northampton
Most Popular

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Melton Mowbray.”

The Melton Mowbray Vegan Market will run from 10.30am to 4pm.

Vegan Market Co ran its first event back in 2016 and have quickly grown to cover over 50 locations across the UK.

A recent Vegan Market Co eventA recent Vegan Market Co event
A recent Vegan Market Co event

They aim to showcase the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers and make it their mission to make veganism accessible and inclusive.

The company says it is also proud to be tackling the climate crisis by promoting sustainable lifestyle choices with our events and supporting tree planting and conservation projects around the world.

In addition to offsetting the carbon footprint from each event, it also plants a tree for every business which takes part.

A recent Vegan Market Co event in LeedsA recent Vegan Market Co event in Leeds
A recent Vegan Market Co event in Leeds
Related topics:Vegan Market CoMeltonMelton Mowbray