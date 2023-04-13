A recent Vegan Market Co event in Peterborough

The Melton Mowbray Vegan Market will be Market Place on Sunday April 30 and it will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts plus charity stalls.

It is being organised by the Vegan Market Co (VMCO) which specialises in showcasing a hand-picked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder said: “We are so excited to be in Melton Mowbray for the first time.

A recent Vegan Market Co event in Northampton

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Melton Mowbray.”

The Melton Mowbray Vegan Market will run from 10.30am to 4pm.

Vegan Market Co ran its first event back in 2016 and have quickly grown to cover over 50 locations across the UK.

A recent Vegan Market Co event

They aim to showcase the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers and make it their mission to make veganism accessible and inclusive.

The company says it is also proud to be tackling the climate crisis by promoting sustainable lifestyle choices with our events and supporting tree planting and conservation projects around the world.

In addition to offsetting the carbon footprint from each event, it also plants a tree for every business which takes part.