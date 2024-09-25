Centrebus are introducing a new Saturday bus service for Melton Mowbray

A Saturday bus service between Melton Mowbray and Nottingham will restart next month, it was confirmed today (Wednesday).

Operators, Centrebus, resumed the 19 route in June this year but it has only been run from Monday to Friday.

Passengers welcomed the restored service but many had also wanted a weekend bus to and from Nottingham to go shopping, visit family and friends and to watch sports events.

And Centrebus says the 19 will soon now run on Saturdays as well and it also plans changes to the times of some of the weekday services on the route.

Keith Myatt, head of business development at the company, told the Melton Times: “We will be introducing a Saturday service to the 19 between Nottingham and Melton Mowbray from October 27, 2024.

"To coincide with this, and in response to customer requests, we are extending the first journey Monday to Friday into Nottingham to not run into Broadmarsh Bus Station but to instead run up to Victoria Centre to provide better links to education and employment locations and to run 10

minutes earlier to give a more convenient time.”

Centrebus say it will release the revised timetable for the 19 service soon.

The news will be a boost for passengers who travel on the route with no direct train service between Melton and Nottingham.

People can also get on the 19 at Ab Kettleby, Nether Broughton, Upper Broughton, Hickling Pastures, Stanton on the Wolds, Normanton on the Wolds, Tollerton and Edwalton.

Centrebus had axed the 19 route back in April 2022 because the company said it was not commercially viable at the time.