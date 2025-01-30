The Aldi store in Melton IMAGE Google StreetView

Lockers are being installed at a Melton Mowbray supermarket to enable customers to more easily collect and return online parcels.

Aldi, on Leicester Road, is the latest town business to install the InPost lockers outside its store.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket first trialled the lockers at 22 stores across the country in December 2023 and positive feedback has led to over 260 to now be available across the chain.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our customers value convenience, which is why we’re expanding the availability of InPost lockers across more Aldi stores.

Parcel lockers at an Aldi store

“By adding lockers at more locations nationwide, customers can now collect or return parcels seamlessly while picking up their shopping at Aldi.”

Neil Kuschel, CEO at InPost UK, said: “Our partnership with Aldi to expand the number of lockers nationwide reflects our shared commitment to providing quick, easy and accessible parcel collection and returns for shoppers across the UK.

“By installing additional InPost Lockers outside Aldi stores, we’re offering customers the freedom to pick up and drop off parcels at their convenience, without the need to rely on store opening hours or wait in queues.

“We’re excited to see how this collaboration will enhance the shopping experience, reduce the cost and continue to meet the growing consumer demand for secure, sustainable, and seamless parcel solutions.”

Other stores which have the lockers in Melton are WH Smith, Lidl, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Thorpe Road Convenience Store, Tesco (Thorpe Road), Tesco Express (Nottingham Road), One Stop (Grange Drive), Premier Harveen (Barker Crescent) and Central Co-op at Asfordby.

Click HERE to check if space is available at any of these lockers.