The Aldi supermarket in Melton Mowbray IMAGE Google StreetView

A Melton Mowbray supermarket is looking to hire new staff as part of a countywide recruitment drive.

The Aldi store, on Leicester Road, is taking on people in a number of roles, including cleaners and store assistants, who earn a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.

In total, 50 store colleagues will be hired at three stores – Melton, Market Harborough and Lutterworth.

The supermarket says it is the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks, which are worth over £1,370 a year to the average employee.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, commented: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family.

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

Go online at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk if you would like to apply for a post at Melton’s Aldi.