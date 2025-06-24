Melton Mowbray supermarket to hire more staff

By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Jun 2025, 09:07 BST
The Aldi supermarket in Melton Mowbray IMAGE Google StreetViewplaceholder image
The Aldi supermarket in Melton Mowbray IMAGE Google StreetView
A Melton Mowbray supermarket is looking to hire new staff as part of a countywide recruitment drive.

The Aldi store, on Leicester Road, is taking on people in a number of roles, including cleaners and store assistants, who earn a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.

In total, 50 store colleagues will be hired at three stores – Melton, Market Harborough and Lutterworth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The supermarket says it is the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks, which are worth over £1,370 a year to the average employee.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, commented: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family.

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

Go online at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk if you would like to apply for a post at Melton’s Aldi.

Related topics:Melton MowbrayAldiMeltonLutterworthMarket Harborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice