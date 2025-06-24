Melton Mowbray supermarket to hire more staff
The Aldi store, on Leicester Road, is taking on people in a number of roles, including cleaners and store assistants, who earn a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.
In total, 50 store colleagues will be hired at three stores – Melton, Market Harborough and Lutterworth.
The supermarket says it is the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks, which are worth over £1,370 a year to the average employee.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, commented: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family.
“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”
Go online at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk if you would like to apply for a post at Melton’s Aldi.
