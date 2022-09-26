Melton discount store offers trolley dash prize for one lucky customer

Melton discount store to offer trolley dash prize

QualityDiscounts.com, which is based on Scalford Road opposite the livestock market, say the prize is for the winner to rush around the Christmas department, which will feature trees, decorations, lights, gifts, food, seasonal treats, toys and homewares.

The competition is open now and to enter customers scan their QD Reward Card every time they make a purchase.

They can sign up for a card in-store to take part.

The then Mayor of Melton, Councillor David Wright, opens QD Stores in the town in 2017

QD will be running 30 trolley dashes in total – one in each of its stores.

Deadline for entries is October 23, with each winner completing their trolley dash in-store at the start of November.

Sophie Smith, manager at the Melton outlet, said: “Christmas is going to be tough for many people this year with the cost of living crisis and increased heating bills.

"Here at QD, we wanted to do our bit to help spread some cheer and give one lucky customer an early present from the QD family to theirs.

"Our trolley dash has been very popular in the past and we’re delighted to bring it back for 2022.

"Our store team has been busy stocking up the Christmas department with everything you need for a fantastic festive time.

"We can’t wait to welcome our customers and get the trolley dash competition rolling.”