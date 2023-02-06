Melton's M&Co clothing store which is set to close

We reported in December that M&Co, in Nottingham Street, was under threat of closure and the company confirmed today (Monday) that all of its 170 stores in the UK would cease trading by April.

An administrator was called in shortly before Christmas and dozens of its shops have since closed.

Peterborough-based AK Retail Holdings purchase the clothing and homeware retailer’s brand but the deal did not include M&Co’s physical stores.

M&Co posted on Facebook today: “Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.”