Manager Kerry Martin (right) with colleague at Melton's The Hanger with the trophy after it was named UK's favourite charity shop

It’s official – Melton Mowbray has the best charity shop in the whole of the UK.

The Hanger, the Air Ambulance Service’s charity superstore on Scalford Road, has been crowned The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop.

We reported in October that the store had won the accolade of East Midlands regional winner in the Charity Retail Association’s 25th anniversary Charity Shop Awards.

And it has now been announced as the overall national winner, beating competition from 11 other regional finalists, as well as the thousands of shops which were nominated initially.

The moment Melton's The Hanger was named UK's favourite charity shop at a presentation evening

Kerry Martin, manager of The Hanger, said: “We are so incredibly proud to have won the award and been named The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop by the Charity Retail Association – to say we are excited is an understatement.

"Our store team would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all who voted for us and to everyone in our local community and beyond for all the dedicated support they have given us since we opened our doors three years ago.

“A special thank you goes to our amazing team of volunteers, whose passion and dedication make all of this possible.

"They are the heart and soul of our store, and we couldn’t achieve this without their unwavering commitment.

Staff at Melton's The Hanger celebrate with the trophy for UK's favourite charity shop

"Thank you for helping us make a difference every single day.”

Since opening its doors on November 19, 2021, The Hanger has become a cherished hub within the Melton Mowbray community.

Known for its inviting shopping environment, thoughtfully curated range of new and preloved items, and its welcoming café, the superstore offers more than just retail therapy – it generates vital income to support lifesaving missions every single day.

The shop generated £1million for the charity in each of its first two years and has funded well over 1,000 lifesaving missions.

Staff at Melton's The Hanger celebrate winning the award for UK's favourite charity shop

The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) operates two regional services: the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) alongside the national Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

These vital services provide critical care and patient transport, ensuring those in urgent need are able to receive lifesaving care.

Mark Rawlins, TAAS director of trading, commented: “This is an incredible achievement, and we couldn’t be prouder of the team at the store.

"The staff and volunteers have done an exceptional job, creating a space that truly reflects the values of our charity and provides an outstanding experience for every supporter who walks through the door.

“On behalf of The Air Ambulance Service, I want to thank everyone who has supported the store – from those who donate items to those who shop with us – your contributions make a real difference to the lifesaving work we do.

"If you haven’t visited the store yet, I’d encourage you to stop by and see for yourself why it’s been recognised as the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop.”

The team at The Hanger say they are looking forward to welcoming even more shoppers to their award-winning superstore.

Whether you’re hunting for a unique find, donating items, or enjoying a coffee in the café, every visit helps fuel the lifesaving missions of The Air Ambulance Service.