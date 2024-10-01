The Hanger charity store in Melton Mowbray

Staff at a Melton Mowbray charity store are celebrating after it was named best in the region.

The Hanger, which has raised millions of pounds for the local air ambulance in the three years it has traded on Scalford Road, took the title of East Midlands winner in The UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store was one of 6,500 that were nominated across the UK and claimed the winning spot in a public vote involving almost 13,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Coventry, head of retail said: “We are delighted to be recognised by our loyal supporters for this prestigious award and would like to thank everyone who voted for us.

“We are so fortunate that the Melton Mowbray store has been so well supported over the last three years with donations, volunteers and many customers travelling from afar to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The stores’ success wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing team of staff and volunteers and especially our incredible customers.”

The awards are part of The Charity Retail Association’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Robin Osterley, chief executive of the association, said: “Huge congratulations to The Air Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This award is a testament to the dedication of the shop’s staff and volunteers, and highlights what this wonderful store means to the local community.

"We have been overwhelmed by the public’s response to our search for the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop, which celebrates the contribution the sector makes to communities and good causes across the UK.”

The Hanger sells preloved and new goods with an abundance of electricals, clothes and toys and also operates The Landing Pad cafe.