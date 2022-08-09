Melton charity shop's customers praised for helping save lives

Staff and volunteers, with mascot Blade, outside The Hanger, Melton's charity superstore for the air ambulance store

The Hanger opened in a large vacant unit on Scalford Road only in November but it is already established as one of the charity’s most successful outlets.

Crews attend an average of 50 emergencies in the Melton area every year, ranging from road traffic collisions and medical-related incidents to industrial and agricultural injuries, to sporting and leisure responses and falls.

With these major trauma cases and cardiac arrests, having that advanced clinical care at the scene of the incident and the potential for rapid onward transit to specialist hospitals by air ambulance, can dramatically increase the chances of the patient not only surviving but going on to recover well and have a good quality of life.

The Hanger and the charity’s other 54 stores across the country provide around one-third of the funds needed to pay for life-saving helicopter missions, with each one costing £3,900.

The Melton store was hosting a special family fundraising and information event today (Tuesday), with a special appearance from Blade, the charity’s official mascot.

Prof Bob Allison, chair of the trustees, was also there, and he told the Melton Times: “We estimate that 86 per cent of the people we take to hospital would be at significant risk of loss of life of the helicopter wasn’t provided.

"If it wasn’t for people in Melton bringing their stuff to donate to the store and supporting this shop we would not be able to save lives to the extent that we do.”

Most of the local missions are attended by Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), but a few are responded to by crews from Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) when DLRAA is on another mission.

The charity receives no government funding so it relies on individuals and groups carrying out fundraising and grants being secured, aside from the money made in its shops.

Kerry Martin, who manages the Melton store, said: “We have around 25 volunteers supporting our paid staff and we are always looking for more volunteers.

"I must admit I was a bit worried when we opened because the store is a little out of town but the support from people in Melton has been absolutely amazing.”

The stores is always looking for donations of clothing (there is a particular shortage of men’s stuff), books, games, toys, bric a brac, household items including soft furnishings, furniture, electricals, new white goods and new beds and mattresses.

Donations can be made via a drive-thru facility between 10am and 3p, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 2pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

The charity has recently agreed to take on two new children’s helicopters, at a cost of £38,000 each, which will enable more younger patients to get the treatment they desperately need.

These are much bigger than the conventional helicopters and allow crews to pick up specialised trauma teams from children’s hospitals, fly them to the child and even perform operations while on board.