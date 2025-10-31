Melton's Age UK and Rainbows charity shops IMAGE Google StreetView

Volunteers at two Melton Mowbray charity shops are appealing to local families to donate toys before Christmas so they can be sold to customers as festive gifts.

The request is being made by the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People store, in Sherrard Street, and the Age UK shop, on Nottingham Street.

Melton’s Rainbows store say it is also in desperate need of items of clothing and bric-a-brac, as well as toys.

Nikki Winterton, retail operations manager for the charity, said: “It has been a really busy time, which is amazing for our charity, but it has meant we are in need of stock for this very popular shop.

"So, whether you are clearing out your summer clothes or having a sort out ahead of Christmas, we would love to find a home for your unwanted items.

“All sales from our shops across the East Midlands help to fund the incredible services we provide at Rainbows for more than 750 babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses at the hospice, in hospital or at home.”

Age UK say they want to give parents the opportunity to buy gifts without having financial worries or pressures and also to raise money to support the local elderly community.

Donated pre-loved toys and games will ensure more local families can have an affordable Christmas.

Nicola Norris, head of retail at Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland, commented: “Our aim is to make children’s dreams come true by providing a more affordable place to shop for Christmas gifts this year.

"In order to make this a reality, we’re asking for help from the local community to ‘Make Way for Santa’ and donate good quality toys, games, puzzles, books and gifts.

"We all have gifts tucked away in our cupboards, toys that have been played with once or that they have grown out of, why not donate those items and give them an opportunity to be loved and appreciated by someone else.”

If you would like to donate toys and games, or any other items, you can drop them off at both shops during opening hours.