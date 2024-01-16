A Melton charity shop is ‘desperately’ appealing to the public to donate stock for sale.

The Age UK charity shop in Melton Mowbray IMAGE Google StreetView

The Age UK Leicester Shire and Rutland store, on Nottingham Street, needs good quality, saleable stock, including clothing, bric-a-brac, books and furniture.

Donors can take pride in the knowledge that all money raised from the sale of goods donated is used to support local, vulnerable older people in the community through services such as befriending for the lonely and isolated, information and advice for those struggling to pay their bills and respite services to support older carers.

Anthony Donovan, executive director of Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland, commented: “Whilst we have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity from the public in the last 12 months, currently our shops are desperately in need of stock.

“We are a vital lifeline for many vulnerable older people and a source of support for not only them but their families who depend on us to support their loved one, as they many do not live nearby.

"We rely on fundraising support and the public’s donations of pre-loved items to enable us to raise the funds to provide vital services.

"By donating your goods now and on a regular basis you’re giving back and allowing us to continue to be there for those who need us the most.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Melton Mowbray shop during opening times.