Live music will be playing all day on Saturday at an autumn fair at Melton Country Park.

The visitor centre at Melton Country Park

The event takes place at the visitor centre, off Wymondham Way, from 10am through to 3pm.

Local makers will be there to sell a range of unique gifts and there will also be a jewellery workshop, with a small charge for those who take part.

Craft demonstrations will be taking place and a workshop to make Christmas decorations.