News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING

Live music at Melton Country Park's autumn fair

Live music will be playing all day on Saturday at an autumn fair at Melton Country Park.
By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Nov 2023, 15:02 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 15:03 GMT
The visitor centre at Melton Country ParkThe visitor centre at Melton Country Park
The visitor centre at Melton Country Park

The event takes place at the visitor centre, off Wymondham Way, from 10am through to 3pm.

Local makers will be there to sell a range of unique gifts and there will also be a jewellery workshop, with a small charge for those who take part.

Craft demonstrations will be taking place and a workshop to make Christmas decorations.

The day has been organised by members of Melton Space.