Life-saving charity appeals to Melton public after break-ins

Crew members with the Derbyshire, Leicestershire& Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA), and Warwickshire & Northamptonshire AirAmbulance (WNAA). EMN-220701-102747001

We reported last month that intruders at the local air ambulance’s new superstore, on Scalford Road, took money, high value goods and the sound system and also damaged the till.

It has emerged now that the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) store in Alfreton has also sustained a break-in, with both together costing the charity in the region of £3,000.

This is a big financial blow for the service, which last year made over 2,000 potentially life-saving missions and which relies on fundraising with no contributions from the government or local authorities.

Melton's new air ambulance charity superstore, The Hanger EMN-220701-103110001

Commenting on the break-in at the Melton outlet, store manager Kerry Martin said: “Our hard-working staff and volunteers have been heartbroken by this attack. “For thieves to target a charity that raises vital funds to help save lives is beyond belief.

“The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance only exists to provide life-saving care to those in greatest need but, instead of money going towards the vital service, we now need to incur the cost of the damage made in gaining access to both superstores, as well as losing the income the stock would have generated.

“Not only did the thieves in Melton Mowbray cause damage gaining access, but whilst inside, the store’s music system was cut out and stolen and the till was damaged.

“We really need support at this time and would greatly appreciate any donations from our local Derbyshire and Leicestershire communities.”

The thieves left costly damage in gaining access to both superstores, smashing windows and a wooden door frame, where they took a variety of high-value goods.

The store in Melton had its safe contents stolen, as well as new goods and donated high-quality items from electrical consoles through to fashion clothing and accessories, while the Derbyshire shop incident saw donated games and consoles taken.

The charity is appealing for help in seeking support for the losses incurred through the break-ins – to offset the financial impact, and to continue ensuring funds raised and donations given persist to benefit the life-saving service.

Anyone wishing to support the organisation can visit www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.