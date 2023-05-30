News you can trust since 1859
Latest Melton Vintage Craft Market to take place this weekend

The latest Melton Mowbray Vintage Craft Market takes place on Sunday.
By Nick Rennie
Published 30th May 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:28 BST
A previous Melton Vintage Craft MarketA previous Melton Vintage Craft Market
Visitors to Market Place in the town will be able to enjoy the usual mix of stalls, live music and dancing.

There will also be the customary displays of stunning vintage vehicles and bikes.

Parking is free in the town on the day and organisers hope the event will boost local traders and businesses.

Hot food will be available at the event and from local restaurants and pubs also nearby.

