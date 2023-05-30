Latest Melton Vintage Craft Market to take place this weekend
The latest Melton Mowbray Vintage Craft Market takes place on Sunday.
By Nick Rennie
Published 30th May 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:28 BST
Visitors to Market Place in the town will be able to enjoy the usual mix of stalls, live music and dancing.
There will also be the customary displays of stunning vintage vehicles and bikes.
Parking is free in the town on the day and organisers hope the event will boost local traders and businesses.
Hot food will be available at the event and from local restaurants and pubs also nearby.