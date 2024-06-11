Latest Melton record fair to take place
The latest record fair takes place on Saturday at the Stockyard in Melton.
The event, from 10am to 2pm, has free entry for buyers and browsers plus free parking for traders and buyers.
Sellers and traders can take a table for £20 with 40 expected to sell their records on the day.
Free appraisals and valuations will be given for your own records from the professional dealers.
Live music will be provided by saxophonist Drew Stanstall, who played with The Specials and with Amy Winehouse at Glastonbury.
