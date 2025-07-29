The Icon UK pop-up shop in King Street, Melton Mowbray

The owner of an iconic former Melton Mowbray store has returned to the town centre in a pop-up shop to sell off some of his stock.

Icon UK – which formerly traded as Mel-Tone for many years – closed its King Street shop 18 months ago to concentrate on online sales.

And Tom Griggs has reopened for a temporary period nearby at 61 King Street in a move which has given the town centre a boost by utilising a vacant shop unit.

Tom told the Melton Times: “The gist of it is that it's a pop-up stock clearance apparel and merch store.

“It's rather a Phoenix from the flames as we have stock left from the closure of the original Icon UK store and it all needs to be cleared.

“As such there are huge discounts, especially on multi-buys on T-shirts, hoodies and other awesome merch items.

“As it's a temporary thing, customers will need to act fast if they want to take advantage of the opportunity.

“The store is also a great opportunity to make people aware of our enormous website, which contains around 20,000 products, and that locals can take advantage of our click and collect option.

“Of course, it's also a positive thing for Melton and King Street, in particular, filling an otherwise vacant unit.”

Melton BID is pleased to see a vacant unit back in use and welcomes other businesses wanting to follow suit.

Manager, James Colclough, said: “Whilst vacant units are a natural part of any vibrant town centre, Melton BID is committed to tackling the persistent and long-term empty shops by working closely with landlords, agents and retailers.

"Pop-up ventures such as this latest one from Icon UK, are a fantastic way of bringing something new to the high street, yet at the same time promoting the vacant unit which may lead to a long-term let.

"Tom is also using the space to further promote his successful website, which is a nice synergy between ‘bricks and clicks’ and goes to show that whilst online has its place with speed and efficiency, there is still very much a place for face-to-face retail and handling the product prior to purchase.”