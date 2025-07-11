Highcross set for major transformation as timeline for entrance works revealed

Work is set to begin on the new entrances at Highcross Leicester next week, with High Street and Church Gate the first to be remodelled.

In October 2024, the shopping centre, in collaboration with Threesixty Architecture, revealed that the designs for its four entrances, including East Gate and Bond Street, were to reflect the city’s booming textiles industry during the early 19th and late 20th Century.

As a nod to that legacy, each entrance will mirror textures and forms known throughout fashion, including a ‘runway’, a curtain reveal and twisted pleat feature.

Planning consent was granted in February 2025, with work now set to begin on the first two entrances, High Street and Church Gate, between 14 July – 21 November 2025. The High Street entrance will be closed off for the duration of the works and will reopen again on 22 November 2025. Plans suggest that the two entrances will reopen just before the busy festive season so that shoppers can enjoy the new-look entrances as backdrops to seasonal pictures.

Highcross' Church Gate Entrance

During that time, shoppers are encouraged to use the alternative entrances on East Gate Street and Bond Street - where, in the New Year, from 5 January – 13 April 2026, work will begin, with East Gate being closed off for the duration of the second phase of works.

This latest plan follows a series of other investments from the leading shopping centre in the last six months, including the arrival of a new centre director, the delivery of a brand refresh and the introduction of several new global brand names, Mango, Rituals, Space NK and Maki & Ramen.

Commenting on the start of the work, Centre Director at Highcross, Michelle Menezes, said:

“Having been a part of Leicester’s retail scene myself many years ago, and now as Highcross’ Centre Director, I know first-hand just how passionate this city is about fashion and how deeply connected people feel to its heritage. I’m excited to see works begin next week, where – over the course of the next few months - we aim to bring to life the vision we shared last year; designs that respectfully nod to that rich history, while allowing us to look ahead to the city centre’s bright future.

Highcross' High Street Entrane

“As well as bringing a fresh new look to the centre, it’s also our ambition that this investment improves both the look and feel of the whole city centre so that all shoppers feel safe and welcome, and that retailers – both in the centre and close by – see a positive impact. We would like to thank our shoppers and neighboring retailers for bearing with us during this period of disruption and we look forward to welcoming you through our new entrances, in style, very soon.”

For more information on Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com. Or, you can stay up-to-date with the latest news and events through the centre’s social media channels, on TikTok, X, Instagram or Facebook.