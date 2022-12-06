Get a free valuation for your vinyl discs at Melton Record Fair
Music lovers can get their unwanted vinyl records valued for free at the next Melton Record Fair on Saturday.
The event is at the town’s livestock market, from 10am to 2pm, where sellers pay £20 for a table and buyers get in free.
Local expert John Manship, an expert on soul music, a vinyl record dealer and author will be attending.
Organiser Chris Popple said: “We are encouraging members of the public to dig out their unwanted vinyl records from their attics and sheds, bring them along, and have them valued for free by a professional dealer.
“Our dealer will give an honest professional opinion on the value of records.
“The public are also encouraged to book a table, and sell on their unwanted records, CDs or memorabilia, which is a great way to earn some extra cash for Christmas.”
Call Chris on 07788 281766 or Andy on 07774 669122 for more details.