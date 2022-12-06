Melton Record Fair, which is being held again at the town's livestock market

The event is at the town’s livestock market, from 10am to 2pm, where sellers pay £20 for a table and buyers get in free.

Local expert John Manship, an expert on soul music, a vinyl record dealer and author will be attending.

Organiser Chris Popple said: “We are encouraging members of the public to dig out their unwanted vinyl records from their attics and sheds, bring them along, and have them valued for free by a professional dealer.

“Our dealer will give an honest professional opinion on the value of records.

“The public are also encouraged to book a table, and sell on their unwanted records, CDs or memorabilia, which is a great way to earn some extra cash for Christmas.”