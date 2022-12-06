News you can trust since 1859

Get a free valuation for your vinyl discs at Melton Record Fair

Music lovers can get their unwanted vinyl records valued for free at the next Melton Record Fair on Saturday.

By Nick Rennie
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 10:50am
Melton Record Fair, which is being held again at the town's livestock market
Melton Record Fair, which is being held again at the town's livestock market

The event is at the town’s livestock market, from 10am to 2pm, where sellers pay £20 for a table and buyers get in free.

Local expert John Manship, an expert on soul music, a vinyl record dealer and author will be attending.

Organiser Chris Popple said: “We are encouraging members of the public to dig out their unwanted vinyl records from their attics and sheds, bring them along, and have them valued for free by a professional dealer.

“Our dealer will give an honest professional opinion on the value of records.

Most Popular

“The public are also encouraged to book a table, and sell on their unwanted records, CDs or memorabilia, which is a great way to earn some extra cash for Christmas.”

Call Chris on 07788 281766 or Andy on 07774 669122 for more details.