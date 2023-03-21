Funding lifeline for Melton service which supports town centre visitors with mobility issues

Glyn Birch, coordinator of Shopmobility Melton Mowbray, with one of the scooters he rents out

Shopmobility Melton Mowbray rents electric scooters and wheelchairs at a low cost from a kiosk in the St Mary’s Way car park behind the Bell Centre.

The service came under threat when usage went down alarmingly in the months following the Covid pandemic, particularly with elderly and disabled people being reticent to return to crowded places.

But more people are now using the scooters and wheelchairs and organisers have been further boosted by being awarded £9,900 from the National Lottery and £3,000 from Leicestershire County Council to help with running costs.

Glyn Birch, who co-ordinates the project in the town centre, told the Melton Times: “Thus funding has secured our operation for another year.

“Membership has grown over the last 12 months with 35 new annual members, many of whom visit the town weekly and benefit from the convenience of parking close by our portacabin.

"Over 40 members joined on our short-term scheme usually to enjoy the special events in the town and for some it was for post-operation recovery.”

All of the scooter stock has now been upgraded with nine available for hire, including two folding ones.

Day hire is £4, whilst longer term hires are available.

Glyn added: “We will be repainting the exterior of the portacabin shortly as it is beginning to show its age – it has been on site since 2008.”