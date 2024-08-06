Footfall drops by 21 per cent in Melton Mowbray town centre

Footfall in Melton Mowbray town centre has dropped by 21 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to new figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton Bid say the number of people visiting the town centre in the year to July dropped by 278,614 people in comparison to the year to July 2023.

Meanwhile, the 4.1 per cent vacancy rate – percentage of empty shop units – remained low last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes last month included the expansion of Murphy’s Munchies and Santiago Trains into two separate units in Bowley Court and the closure of Thomas & Thomas at the top of High Street.

Refurbishment also continues in the former WiseGuys and WiseGirls units on Cheapside, with new business, HealthyHearing, opening soon in the former WiseGirls shop.

Refurbishment also continues in the former Simla restaurant on Leicester Street, the old Mother Hubbard’s Dessert Cupboard unit in the Market Place and Cardigan House in Burton Street.