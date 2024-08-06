Footfall drops in Melton town centre
Melton Bid say the number of people visiting the town centre in the year to July dropped by 278,614 people in comparison to the year to July 2023.
Meanwhile, the 4.1 per cent vacancy rate – percentage of empty shop units – remained low last month.
Changes last month included the expansion of Murphy’s Munchies and Santiago Trains into two separate units in Bowley Court and the closure of Thomas & Thomas at the top of High Street.
Refurbishment also continues in the former WiseGuys and WiseGirls units on Cheapside, with new business, HealthyHearing, opening soon in the former WiseGirls shop.
Refurbishment also continues in the former Simla restaurant on Leicester Street, the old Mother Hubbard’s Dessert Cupboard unit in the Market Place and Cardigan House in Burton Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.