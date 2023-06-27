Rainbows charity shop in Sherrard Street, Melton IMAGE Google StreetView

Heavy rain caused the issue at the Rainbows store on Sherrard Street and led to hundreds of pounds worth of donated clothes and items being spoiled.

Staff had to close the shop on Monday and Tuesday last week and the charity, which supports the work of Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, also had to pay for tradespeople to assess damage inside and outside of the building.

The problems at the Melton store and the Loughborough outlet, which was also flooded, has been a blow for the charity’s fundraising resources.

Nikki Winterton, Rainbows retail ops manager, said: “It was a difficult few days for both of our stores as we had to close.

"So not only did we lose money on all of the stock that has been damaged, we also lost money because we were unable to open.

“The Melton community has been incredibly loyal and I hope people can help us again by donating any unwanted items to the shop in Sherrard Street so we can replenish our supplies.

"I would also like to thank all of our supporters as without you, we wouldn’t be able to fund the vital care we provide to more than 300 babies, children and young people with serious and terminal illnesses.”

It costs around £6.6 million a year to run the Loughborough-based hospice and its services, and it relies on the support of its fundraisers around the county.