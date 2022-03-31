First Melton vintage craft market of the year this weekend

A classic car at the Melton Vintage Craft Market back in October last year EMN-220331-145856001

Over 70 traders will set up in Market Place for the event, which starts at 10am and runs through to 4pm.

The stalls will sell the usual mix of craft and vintage items and there will be plenty of food and drinks available to visitors.

Among the activities to enjoy will be a display of classic cars, jeeps and bikes, live music and dancing.

Some of the colourful costumes on show at a Melton Vintage Craft Market last year EMN-220331-145817001

There will be a steam punk theme to the day once again with many dressed in clothing representative of the design style.

Vintage craft markets are scheduled to run every month in the town.

Next one is May 1 and then a special market will be held on June 5 to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Others markets are on Sundays every month until November.